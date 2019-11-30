UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Proposes Formation Of High Powered Think Tank To Stabilize Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry proposes formation of high powered think tank to stabilize economy

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ( HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a high powered think tank for bringing economic stability in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ( HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a high powered think tank for bringing economic stability in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that representatives of the business community should be included in proposed think tank so that joint efforts could be made for strengthening the national economy.

He said that the present circumstances demand maximum incentives to business community which included reduction in electricity and gas tariff and exemption of taxes for enabling local industries of producing internationally competitive quality products.

He hoped that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi would consider the formation of a high powered thank tank with representation of business community to bring economic stability in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Business Hyderabad Tank Chamber Gas FBR Industry

Recent Stories

Hybrid, electric buses to be run in fight against ..

10 minutes ago

PM says old mindset must be changed

43 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister announce to hold students union ..

3 minutes ago

TurkStream Gas Pipeline to Be Launched in Istanbul ..

3 minutes ago

‘More hard work is required for Punjab,’ says ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.