President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry proposes formation of high powered think tank to stabilize economy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ( HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a high powered think tank for bringing economic stability in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that representatives of the business community should be included in proposed think tank so that joint efforts could be made for strengthening the national economy.

He said that the present circumstances demand maximum incentives to business community which included reduction in electricity and gas tariff and exemption of taxes for enabling local industries of producing internationally competitive quality products.

He hoped that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi would consider the formation of a high powered thank tank with representation of business community to bring economic stability in the country.