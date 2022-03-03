President ICCI appointed as honorary Business Advisor in FOSPAH

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been appointed as Honorary business Advisor in Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH), Islamabad.

Kashmala Khan, Federal Ombudsman, FOSPAH invited President ICCI and presented him appointment letter in a ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Kashmala Khan said President ICCI as honorary Business Advisor would advise FOSPAH on matters to curb harassment in the Chambers all over Pakistan for better protection of women at workplaces.

She said that he would also act as a bridge between FOSPAH and the private sector for the economic empowerment of women by ensuring them a safer and secure working environment.

She said the protection of women at workplaces would increase their confidence besides improving productivity of the organizations.

She urged that all organizations should ensure safe workplaces for women to capitalize on their true potential for national productivity.

She said it was mandatory for all public and private sector organizations to form a three-member Committee to deal with harassment cases and cautioned that non-compliant organizations would face fines.

She hoped that as honorary Business Advisor, President ICCI would add value to the initiatives of FOSPAH for better protection of women at workplaces in the private sector.

President ICCI thanked Kashmala Khan, Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment for appointing him as honorary Business Advisor in FOSPAH and assured to discharge his responsibilities with dedication.

He said that he would work closely with private sector to ensure safer workplaces for women in industrial and commercial establishments.

He said women were almost half of our population, but only 25 percent opted for jobs or entrepreneurship.

He urged the government to take strong policy measures to bring more women in professional sector to enhance economic development of the country.

He assured that he would keep give his input to FOSPAH on matters for ensuring conducive workplace environment for women in the private sector.

