President ICCI Calls For National Dialogue To Address Economic Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called for the national dialogue to address the economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called for the national dialogue to address the economic challenges.

He emphasized that political stability was the cornerstone of economic progress and national prosperity.

He urged all parties to set aside their differences and engage in a constructive national dialogue to formulate comprehensive, long-term economic policies that serve the nation’s interests and uplift its people, said a press release issued here Friday.

Highlighting the critical link between political harmony and economic recovery, Qureshi asserted that Pakistan’s mounting financial challenges, including industrial closures, soaring power tariffs, excessive taxation, and escalating unemployment, can only be addressed through a stable and collaborative political framework. He stressed that the worsening political polarization aggravates these issues, deterring entrepreneurial activity, and stifling economic growth.

Qureshi painted a stark picture of the current crisis, citing deteriorating law and order, pervasive corruption, nepotism and a volatile political climate as key barriers to attracting foreign direct investment.

These factors, he noted, have severely undermined Pakistan’s economic potential, leaving industries and businesses on the brink of collapse.

For Pakistan to emerge from this dilemma, Qureshi underscored the need for robust governance, institutional integrity, and unwavering commitment to policy continuity. He called upon political leaders to prioritize the nation’s economic stability over partisan interests, emphasizing that good governance and cohesive policymaking are imperative for fostering sustainable development, reducing poverty, and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

“The time for divisive politics is over,” Qureshi declared. “The nation demands leadership that transcends political rivalries, prioritizes the public good, and sets a foundation for enduring economic resilience and growth.”

This call for unity comes at a pivotal moment. Pakistan grapples with unprecedented challenges that require a unified vision and decisive action from all political factions to secure the nation’s future.

