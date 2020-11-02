President ICCI, Chairman CDA visit markets to address issues of traders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with Chairman Captial Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed, visited various markets of Islamabad to see on ground situation for the need of development works in different markets.

They visited various local markets including Super Market, Jinnah Super, Rana Market and Farooqia Market to observe development works in markets including carpeting of roads, restoration of streetlights, repair of footpaths, provision of public toilets, parking facility, improving sewerage and sanitation systems and focus on better beautification of all major markets of Islamabad to uplift basic infrastructure and overall look of all markets, said a press release issued by ICCI here on Monday.

The Directors of all the departments of CDA and Officers of District Administration also accompanied the Chairman CDA.

The representatives of respective markets including Abdul Rauf Alam and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former Presidents ICCI, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Saeed Khan, Shehzad Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

After visiting the markets, the Chairman CDA passed orders for undertaking required development works in markets to facilitate the traders.

He specifically issued instructions that all streetlights of above markets should be made functional within 24 hours.

It was first of a series of joint visits planned to analyze and assess the current state of markets and then plan and undertake the required developments works in order to upgrade their condition.

During the joint visit to markets, President ICCI and Chairman CDA agreed that anti-encroachment drive would be undertaken in markets by taking the trading community on board and by addressing their genuine concerns so that encroachments from markets could be removed with joint efforts.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has adopted a proactive approach to address key issues of business community with close liaison of CDA and for this purpose, along with Chairman CDA and his team has started visits of markets to see first-hand the current state of affairs and work with CDA to improve the infrastructure in markets so that traders could feel facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he would take presidents of market associations on board to work with CDA for removal of encroachments from markets in order to restore their original beauty and aesthetics.

He also lauded positive approach of Chairman CDA and hoped that with his determination and commitment, the condition of markets would soon be improved.

He assured that ICCI would extend all sorts of cooperation and support to CDA for addressing key issues of markets and industrial areas so that with joint efforts, industrial areas and markets could be upgraded and Islamabad could be developed into a modern looking capital at par with the other major capitals of the world.