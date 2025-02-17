President ICCI for CDA facilitation desk to resolve business challenges

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Monday stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the business community, citing them as the backbone of country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Monday stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the business community, citing them as the backbone of country's economy.

Addressing the visiting trade leaders, Qureshi highlighted several key issues faced by the business community, including taxes, CDA’s trade change charges, inadequate parking facilities, sanitation problems, long-awaited market refurbishments, and removal of encroachments, said a release issued here on Monday.

He stressed that addressing these issues is essential for facilitating ease of doing business and achieving overall economic betterment.

President Qureshi assured that the ICCI remains committed to supporting the business community and has been actively working with relevant authorities to resolve these issues.

He noted that the Chamber is ready to provide space for the establishment of facilitation centers, such as those for TDAP, NADRA, FTO, police verification, and the Medication Council, to ease business operations.

He also urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to set up a facilitation desk at the ICCI, as many of the business community’s challenges are directly linked to CDA regulations.

Qureshi said, “The ICCI is always ready to assist in resolving the issues of the business community. If the CDA takes the initiative to establish a facilitation desk at our premises, it would go a long way toward solving many of the challenges faced by businesses in Islamabad.”

Senior Vice President, ICCI Abdul Rehman Siddiqui also spoke on the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to improve the business environment, emphasizing that the country is on the right path toward economic prosperity.

Vice President, ICCI Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry urged unity within the business community to work together toward resolving their challenges and fostering an environment conducive to business growth.