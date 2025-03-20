President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador Explore Avenues For Bilateral Trade, Investment
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and the chamber’s executive members to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and investment.
Ambassador Kistafin emphasized Kazakhstan’s position as Pakistan's largest trade partner in Central Asia and highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
He termed April as a crucial month for bilateral engagements, with key meetings scheduled, including the Joint Working Group sessions on IT, communication, and agriculture, a Regional Connectivity Session, an Online Commerce Ministers’ Meeting, and a Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting, all aimed at unlocking trade and investment potential.
Citing research from the Pakistan Business Council, the Ambassador noted that trade volume between the two countries could easily be enhanced up to $14 billion. He identified IT, agriculture, sports goods, textile, and pharmaceuticals as the most promising sectors for collaboration.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Ambassador’s visit and underscored the ICCI’s commitment to strengthening business-to-business (B2B) connections to boost trade ties.
He stressed the importance of easing visa procedures and encouraged frequent interactions between the two countries' business communities, even through virtual platforms like Zoom, to foster economic prosperity.
He said that the Ambassador’s visit underscores Kazakhstan’s growing interest in expanding its partnership with Pakistan’s business community, with ICCI playing a pivotal role in driving these efforts.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms Fatima Azim, Irfan Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Chaudhry Nadeem, and ICCI President’s senior advisor Naeem Siddiqui were prominent attendees.The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation through trade partnerships, investment initiatives, and cultural exchange programs.
Islamabad: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin exchanging views on ways to enhance trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. First Secretary Olzhas Tobyshakov, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms. Fatima Azim, Waseem Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nadeem and Naveed Satti can also be seen.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Business
-
President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment5 minutes ago
-
Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi25 minutes ago
-
Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits55 minutes ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes1 hour ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes1 hour ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1 trillion savings target by Mar 19th of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 320,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
Uzbek ambassador meets Haroon Akhtar to discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
KPRA organises for PMS probationary officers4 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 15.48% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains5 hours ago
-
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues7 hours ago