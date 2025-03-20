Open Menu

President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador Explore Avenues For Bilateral Trade, Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM

President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and the chamber’s executive members to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador Kistafin emphasized Kazakhstan’s position as Pakistan's largest trade partner in Central Asia and highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He termed April as a crucial month for bilateral engagements, with key meetings scheduled, including the Joint Working Group sessions on IT, communication, and agriculture, a Regional Connectivity Session, an Online Commerce Ministers’ Meeting, and a Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting, all aimed at unlocking trade and investment potential.

Citing research from the Pakistan Business Council, the Ambassador noted that trade volume between the two countries could easily be enhanced up to $14 billion. He identified IT, agriculture, sports goods, textile, and pharmaceuticals as the most promising sectors for collaboration.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Ambassador’s visit and underscored the ICCI’s commitment to strengthening business-to-business (B2B) connections to boost trade ties.

He stressed the importance of easing visa procedures and encouraged frequent interactions between the two countries' business communities, even through virtual platforms like Zoom, to foster economic prosperity.

He said that the Ambassador’s visit underscores Kazakhstan’s growing interest in expanding its partnership with Pakistan’s business community, with ICCI playing a pivotal role in driving these efforts.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms Fatima Azim, Irfan Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Chaudhry Nadeem, and ICCI President’s senior advisor Naeem Siddiqui were prominent attendees.The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation through trade partnerships, investment initiatives, and cultural exchange programs.

Islamabad: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin exchanging views on ways to enhance trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. First Secretary Olzhas Tobyshakov, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Ms. Fatima Azim, Waseem Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nadeem and Naveed Satti can also be seen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

32 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

32 minutes ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

32 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

33 minutes ago
UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

33 minutes ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

33 minutes ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Ar ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al ..

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ram ..

Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business