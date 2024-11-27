President ICCI Pledges Full Support For Sports Promotion
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former tennis star and President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), where he was warmly welcomed by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former tennis star and President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), where he was warmly welcomed by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and Executive Members were also presented on the occasion.
Aisam ul Haq shared his vision for developing tennis in Pakistan, outlining plans to establish a gym, renovate the Players Tennis Hut, remodel the guest rooms for players, and enhance the live coverage of matches on YouTube.
He also highlighted upcoming national-level tournaments and also sought the corporate sector’s cooperation and collaboration for the promotion of the game and conduct of national and international tournaments for enhancing the global image of the country.
President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the critical role of sports in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.
He stated that regular participation in physical activities not only fosters a healthy body but also sharpens the mind, contributing to improved productivity and success.
He praised Aisam ul Haq for his remarkable achievements in international tennis and acknowledged the significant contributions of his family in promoting the game.
He also acknowledged national sports heroes as key motivators for the youth.
On behalf of ICCI, Nasir Qureshi assured Aisam ul Haq Qureshi of full support for the promotion of tennis, including the adoption and grooming of promising players.
He also expressed the Chamber’s willingness to assist in other areas crucial for the sport's development.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
MoU signed to enhance living conditions for women
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar19 minutes ago
-
UAF programs, departments listed in elite category45 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up Rs.1,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
FPCCI, CCIs hails Tashkent, Lahore direct flight starting from November 29th5 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today6 hours ago
-
Pakistan exports seafood worth $116 million in four months7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 202410 hours ago