President ICCI Pledges Full Support For Sports Promotion

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 06:54 PM

President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former tennis star and President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), where he was warmly welcomed by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and  Executive Members were also  presented on the occasion.

Aisam ul Haq shared his vision for developing tennis in Pakistan, outlining plans to establish a gym, renovate the Players Tennis Hut, remodel the guest rooms for players, and enhance the live coverage of matches on YouTube.

He also highlighted upcoming national-level tournaments and also sought the corporate sector’s cooperation and collaboration for the promotion of the game and conduct of national and international tournaments for enhancing the global image of the country.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the critical role of sports in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

He stated that regular participation in physical activities not only fosters a healthy body but also sharpens the mind, contributing to improved productivity and success.

He praised Aisam ul Haq for his remarkable achievements in international tennis and acknowledged the significant contributions of his family in promoting the game.

He also acknowledged national sports heroes as key motivators for the youth.

On behalf of ICCI, Nasir Qureshi assured Aisam ul Haq Qureshi of full support for the promotion of tennis, including the adoption and grooming of promising players.

He also expressed the Chamber’s willingness to assist in other areas crucial for the sport's development.

