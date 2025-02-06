Open Menu

President ICCI Urges To Reduce Cost Of ‘Doing Business'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

President ICCI urges to reduce cost of ‘Doing Business'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has underscored the urgent need for adopting business-friendly policies to tackle the rising cost of production.

He stressed that the government must focus on implementing economic reforms and improving the regulatory environment to create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses, attract foreign investment, and ensure long-term financial stability, said a press release issued here.

In a meeting with visiting business leaders on Thursday, Qureshi emphasized that rather than relying on extensive borrowing, the government should prioritize enhancing the ease of doing business. This approach, he noted, is critical to putting the country’s economy on a sustainable growth trajectory.

He criticized the increase in oil prices and electricity tariffs, describing them as a "fuel bomb" for businesses. He argued that these hikes, made to comply with the IMF’s conditions for the revival of the stalled loan program, would not only increase the cost of doing business but also escalate inflation to decades-high levels.

He warned that this approach could cripple the industrial and trade sectors, discouraging both local and foreign investment.

The ICCI President also pointed out the damaging effects of high taxes and rising energy costs on businesses, which have led to a surge in power theft and inefficiencies in the energy sector.

He questioned why these issues were being passed onto consumers in the form of higher tariffs, further burdening the already struggling business community.

Concluding his remarks, the ICCI President urged the government to implement measures that would reduce the cost of doing business, including easing the tax burden on the power sector. He also called for stronger efforts to promote exports through incentives for trade and industry and by exploring new international markets to help Pakistan achieve sustainable economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

42 minutes ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

42 minutes ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

1 hour ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

2 hours ago
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

3 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

4 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

4 hours ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business