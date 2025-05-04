President IIA, Demands Land For Establishing Islamabad Industrial Zone
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) President of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA), Abdul Razzaq Sheikh on Sunday said that providing land for Islamabad Industrial Zone was a long-standing demand of the industrialists of Islamabad, which was significant to implement the Zone.
The leadership of Islamabad Industrial Association will soon meet Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and present other demands including Islamabad Industrial Zone before him, and our leadership has marked suitable land for the Islamabad industrial zone at various places, President of Islamabad Industrial Association, Abdul Razzaq Sheikh told APP here.
The President, IIA said that at present there are industrial areas in three different zones in Islamabad, including Sectors I-10 and I-9 and Kahuta triangular, which need to be integrated, and the foundation of Islamabad Industrial Zone should be laid at one place.
The establishment of Islamabad Industrial Zone will give the traders and industrialists of Islamabad an opportunity to fully contribution in the country's industry and livelihood, he said.
He said that Islamabad's industrial zone will play an important role in the region, especially in trade with the states of Central Asia and beyond with Eurasian countries.
Along with this, the industrial zones of Islamabad can play its due role in trade relations with Afghanistan and other South Asian countries.
He said that Pakistan will now have to increase its trade flows with the markets of Africa, South and North America along with non-traditional markets.
The President IIA said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should work hand in hand with the business community to promote the security and ease of doing business in the industrial zones of Islamabad.
Senior Industrialist leader said that nurseries and dry ports should be shifted from the industrial areas of Islamabad to other places so that the business community can easily move here.
He said that industrialization was the best option to absorb youth in jobs and many investors were keen to set up industries in the Islamabad region but due to absence of a new industrial zone, they were unable to make new investments.
The government should cooperate with IIA in early materialization of this important project that would yield multiple benefits for the economy, he said.
Replying to a question, he said that the industrialists of Islamabad seek relief from the government in upcoming Budget 2025-26 and said the government must take step for promoting Ease of Doing Business in the country.
“We need productivity and competitiveness in the local industrial sector to compete with regional economies like Vietnam and Bangladesh,” he said.
