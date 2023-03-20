President International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Asmaa Resmouki calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Asmaa Resmouki Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM/Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Asmaa Resmouki, President IFAC and extended felicitations on becoming the first Muslim lady President of IFAC.

Highlighting the role of accountants in the economic development of a country.

Finance Minister stressed high-quality corporate reporting based on international standards which is key to mobilizing financial resources and helping in reducing corruption and mismanagement.

Ishaq Dar also highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the resolve of the government to overcome the economic challenges and steer the economy towards growth.

Asmaa Resmouki, President, IFAC highlighted the role of IFAC as the global voice for the accountancy profession and said that IFAC serves the public interest through advocacy, development and support for member organizations. She also discussed the economic challenges globally and in this context appreciated the economic policies and programs initiated by the government in Pakistan for achieving sustainable economic development.�Asmaa Resouki became IFAC president in Nov, 2022. Prior to becoming President, she was appointed Deputy President of IFAC in Nov 2020 after serving the IFAC board since Nov 2017.

