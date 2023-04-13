UrduPoint.com

President IRC Commends Measures Taken To Provide Relief To Flood-hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

President IRC commends measures taken to provide relief to flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) David Miliband has commended the measures of the government to provide relief for flood-hit people, besides initiating various social security nets for their rehabilitation.

David Miliband, who called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also commended the huge support Pakistan had always been providing to the Afghan refugees and showed willingness to support the government to help the flood-devastated people.

The finance minister extended a warm welcome to President and CEO IRC and apprised him of the overall political and economic outlook of the country in the aftermath of recent floods, said a press release issued on Thursday.

He briefed him about the pragmatic policies and programmes of the incumbent government being taken in terms of economic relief, recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. Senator Ishaq Dar said that the government had already launched rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

He lauded the support of the International Rescue Committee for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-ravaged people and other humanitarian measures in Pakistan.

The minister also praised the efforts of the UN and other international organizations in providing support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back climate-resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Ishaq Dar David Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.