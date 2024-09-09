- Home
President Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Visits Mausoleum Of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday said that the entire nation will always feel proud of the way Pakistan’s armed forces are offering sacrifices for the defence of the country by foiling the evil designs of the enemy
He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and veterans of war by adding that September 6 is an important day in the national and military history of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.
He mentioned this in his remarks during his visit to the mausoleum of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider in Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan, Rawalpindi.
He laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s mausoleum, offered Fateha and registered his remarks in the visitors’ book.
He said that the shining stars of Pakistan who laid down their lives for the security of the country undoubtedly deserve honour and respect, adding that the love for the army is deep-rooted in the nation which is strengthening with the passage of each and every day.
He added that the enemy is actively involved in conspiracies to destroy our unity but our armed forces with the fullest support of the nation will never let it to succeed in its ugly designs.
ICCI President also visited the family of the Shaheed and paid rich tributes to all the defenders of the country especially Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz.
It is noteworthy that Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz born on October 15, 1944, in Pind Malakan, a village in Rawalpindi was enrolled in Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962. After training, he joined the 15th Punjab Regiment and during the 1971 war he was part of the operation in the Wahga-Attari sector.
