President Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls On Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:38 PM
The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.
In line with the directions of the Prime Minister, the ICCI president held the meeting here at the Ministry which was also attended by Secretary of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, said a news release.
During the meeting, important issues concerning the CDA, the business community, water supply, licensing, and parking were discussed in detail.
Haroon Akhtar emphasized that every civil servant is here to serve the public. He stated that providing facilitation to the business community is the government’s top priority.
He assured that all issues faced by the chamber will be addressed promptly and effectively. He further added that through coordination between CDA and the ICCI, all grievances of the business community will be resolved.
He acknowledged the significant role of CDA in the development and maintenance of Islamabad’s infrastructure and stressed the importance of its partnership with the business sector.
To ensure effective problem-solving, Haroon announced the formation of a joint committee comprising members of the CDA and the ICCI.
He instructed that regular and timely reports on the committee’s progress and updates regarding the resolution of business
community issues should be submitted to his office.
