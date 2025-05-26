Open Menu

President Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls On Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:38 PM

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon

The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

In line with the directions of the Prime Minister, the ICCI president held the meeting here at the Ministry which was also attended by Secretary of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, said a news release.

During the meeting, important issues concerning the CDA, the business community, water supply, licensing, and parking were discussed in detail.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that every civil servant is here to serve the public. He stated that providing facilitation to the business community is the government’s top priority.

He assured that all issues faced by the chamber will be addressed promptly and effectively. He further added that through coordination between CDA and the ICCI, all grievances of the business community will be resolved.

He acknowledged the significant role of CDA in the development and maintenance of Islamabad’s infrastructure and stressed the importance of its partnership with the business sector.

To ensure effective problem-solving, Haroon announced the formation of a joint committee comprising members of the CDA and the ICCI.

He instructed that regular and timely reports on the committee’s progress and updates regarding the resolution of business

community issues should be submitted to his office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

24 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

26 minutes ago
 EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

39 minutes ago
 Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged righ ..

Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..

41 seconds ago
 Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin s ..

Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan

42 seconds ago
 President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant ..

44 seconds ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X

Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X

1 hour ago
 Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan bud ..

Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-26

45 seconds ago
 UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting ..

UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operatio ..

1 hour ago
 ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests ..

ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot c ..

47 seconds ago
 Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by ..

Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia, Mbank transform air travel payments wi ..

Air Arabia, Mbank transform air travel payments with AE Coin

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business