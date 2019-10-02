UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Pakistan Hails OICCI Members’ Contribution In Social Development

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:14 PM

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contribution in social development

58 million direct beneficiaries across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce (OICC) organised a CSR exhibition in Islamabad titled, “Impactful Journey: OICCI CSR Exhibition”. The purpose of the event was to showcase the impact of CSR activities of OICCI member companies across the country and their alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The OICCI, and its members, are committed to these goals and consider it their responsibility to contribute to the economic and social development of Pakistan.

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi who was the chief guest at the event, in his address commented, “It is great to learn about the huge impact of foreign investors in social upliftment across the country and about their efforts to improve the lives of our fellow countrymen, the ones who are not as privileged as others.”

The President added “it is important that the private sector joins hands with the government to develop the marginalized communities of the country and in this respect I am thankful to the OICCI member companies who have demonstrated their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility projects that are helping our communities”.

Shazia Syed, President of OICCI thanked the President of Pakistan for his encouraging remarks and stated, “CSR is a part of OICCI members’ DNA. Our member companies are committed to the improvement of the communities in which we operate. It is not a buzzword, it is an integral part of the way we do business. Some of our member companies are functioning in Pakistan since the foundation of the country itself and have initiated a large number of CSR projects that have changed the lives of millions of people over the last several decades.

She highlighted the ‘OICCI Women’ initiative, launched in 2017, which aims to bring all the OICCI members under one umbrella in order to make concerted efforts to achieve inclusion and diversity.

The ‘OICCI Women Empowerment Awards’ was launched in 2018 to recognize the top performing OICCI members.

Shazia Syed also mentioned that OICCI member companies from energy sector are striving hard to produce renewable energy at large scale and willing to connect it to the national grid to reduce the burden on the import bill of crude oil for electricity generation.

During 2018-19, the OICCI members, collectively invested over PKR 5.5 billion and reached out to 58 million direct beneficiaries throughout Pakistan. OICCI members were involved with 160 social and development sector organizations and spent around 1,180,000 man-hours in some of the key social development initiatives. As in the past, the CSR activities were spread all over the country with 32% of the CSR activities focused in Sindh, 27% in Punjab, 15% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10% in Baluchistan, and another 16% in FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem, highlighted that there has been a significant improvement in the sustainability projects initiated and supported by the OICCI members through a proactive engagement between business and all stakeholders. This has resulted in enhancing the quality of services and expanding the number of people impacted by virtue of public private partnerships.

“Our member companies have contributed to social services, in the field of education, healthcare, community development, environment and infrastructure development. The efforts of the private sector to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the population through CSR and sustainability initiatives, is not only becoming more and more visible, but is also being recognized by the civil society,” he added.

At the conclusion, the OICCI Managing Committee presented the ‘OICCI CSR Report 2018-19’ to the Honorable President of Pakistan, and formally launched the annual publication.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan United Nations Electricity Import Business FATA Education Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Civil Society Oil Pakistani Rupee Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women 2017 2018 Event All From Government Top Billion Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPPO to Bring Quad CamerasTo Pakistan With The Ren ..

16 minutes ago

It Industry To Quote Prices In USD To Overcome Cur ..

27 minutes ago

Malir police arrest nine suspects in Karachi

40 minutes ago

Commissioner visits dengue ward at Bahawal Victori ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues bullish tr ..

40 minutes ago

80 % construction work completed at Overseas Paki ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.