President Of The Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan Secures Federal Support For Empowerment Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM
President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs.
During the meeting, she advocated for increased government support in women empowerment initiatives, said a press release.
Jam Kamal Khan assured her of the government's full support, urging the Chamber to submit proposals to the Export Development Fund (EDF).
He emphasized the government's commitment to funding innovative projects focused on women's skill development and e-commerce.
The Minister also encouraged all women chambers to unite for the greater good of their communities.
