Open Menu

President Of The Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan Secures Federal Support For Empowerment Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan secures federal support for empowerment initiatives

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, she advocated for increased government support in women empowerment initiatives, said a press release.

Jam Kamal Khan assured her of the government's full support, urging the Chamber to submit proposals to the Export Development Fund (EDF).

He emphasized the government's commitment to funding innovative projects focused on women's skill development and e-commerce.

The Minister also encouraged all women chambers to unite for the greater good of their communities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi Chamber Women Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business