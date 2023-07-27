President of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate in Oil Exploration in Country

Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday.

"Russian companies can take part in the exploration of our oil resources," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.