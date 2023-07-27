Open Menu

President Of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate In Oil Exploration In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

President of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate in Oil Exploration in Country

Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday.

"Russian companies can take part in the exploration of our oil resources," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Uganda

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

2 minutes ago
 US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veter ..

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veterans Care, Military Constructio ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Rel ..

Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Relations With African Countries

2 minutes ago
 Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

16 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

16 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

16 minutes ago
Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

21 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

21 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

15 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

15 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business