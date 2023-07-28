President of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate in Oil Exploration in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday.

"Russian companies can also take part in exploration of more oil in our area," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

The presidents met on the sidelines of a two-day Russia-Africa summit, which kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Museveni said during the televised meeting that the East African country would welcome Russian contribution in the domestic pharmaceutical, agriculture and space industries.

"We can train more people in Russia so that we build our own satellite," Museveni said about Uganda's space ambition.

He also suggested localizing drug and fertilizer production in Uganda with Russia's help after Western sanctions on Moscow significantly limited its export capacities.

"We have fertilizers, a very big potential for phosphates, potassium and ammonium. I would want to invite Russian companies, if they can, to take part in that," the Ugandan leader said.

On pharmaceuticals, Museveni said Uganda offered vast opportunities for Russian investment in vaccine and drug research and diagnostic technologies.