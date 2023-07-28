Open Menu

President Of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate In Oil Exploration In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

President of Uganda Says Russian Companies Can Participate in Oil Exploration in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian companies can take part in the exploration of oil in Uganda, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Thursday.

"Russian companies can also take part in exploration of more oil in our area," Museveni said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

The presidents met on the sidelines of a two-day Russia-Africa summit, which kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Museveni said during the televised meeting that the East African country would welcome Russian contribution in the domestic pharmaceutical, agriculture and space industries.

"We can train more people in Russia so that we build our own satellite," Museveni said about Uganda's space ambition.

He also suggested localizing drug and fertilizer production in Uganda with Russia's help after Western sanctions on Moscow significantly limited its export capacities.

"We have fertilizers, a very big potential for phosphates, potassium and ammonium. I would want to invite Russian companies, if they can, to take part in that," the Ugandan leader said.

On pharmaceuticals, Museveni said Uganda offered vast opportunities for Russian investment in vaccine and drug research and diagnostic technologies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Oil Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Uganda Media Event

Recent Stories

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

54 minutes ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

2 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

2 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

2 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

2 hours ago
US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

2 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

2 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

2 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

2 hours ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business