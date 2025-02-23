President RCCI, Champions Industrialization, Tax Reform At APCPC Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Usman Shaukat, addressing the 3rd All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference (APCPC) at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), emphasized industrialization as the cornerstone for Pakistan’s economic uplift.
He highlighted the need for a robust industrial policy to drive growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance exports,said a press release issued here .
In his address during the conference’s first session, Usman Shaukat urged the government to adopt a collaborative approach in policy-making.
He stressed that taxation policies should be rationalized and developed through meaningful consultations with key stakeholders, including chambers of commerce and industry leaders across the country.
