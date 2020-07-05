UrduPoint.com
President SAARC CCI Called For Increased Level Of Connectivity Among SAARC Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

President SAARC CCI called for increased level of connectivity among SAARC members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday called for increased level of coordination and connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region, he said while talking to a business delegation which called on him.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of its Charter, said a news release.

Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality, he added.

He said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

Iftikhar said that he would do his best to promote regional trade and Pakistan had advanced its belief that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of region's development and prosperity.

He said thay he would play a positive role in further strengthening regional cooperation.

He said holding position meant renewing impetus amongst the member states and therefore was significant.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity.

He said Pakistan's huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills. Reiterating his earlier stance, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

