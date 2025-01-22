Open Menu

President Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan For Adopting Modern Tools To Enhance Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has underscored the need of adopting modern tools and meeting international standards to enhance export of Pakistani manufacturing products to global markets.

He was speaking during National Export Training Program organized by the SCCI in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here on Wednesday.

The session was attended by SCCI Vice President Shehyar Khan, executive committee members including Ashfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, TDAP Director Nauman Bashir, Deputy Director Ayaz Muhammad and Assistant Manager Aamir Khan, exporters and students.

Fazal Moqeem urged the government and relevant institutions to provide special grants and patronage to new young entrepreneurs and the business community.

He also highlighted the significance to introduce business-friendly policies and provision of facilities under one window operation to trading community.

TDAP officials also briefed participants about registration in Pakistan Trade Portal, initiatives for enhancement of export to global markets, special grant and incentives for exporters, assistance to business community for participation in international trade exhibitions and steps to increase trade and exports.

Director TDAP also addressed and informed participants about initiatives for enhancement of export to international market. He said that TDAP would formulate a business plan for next year in consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders.

