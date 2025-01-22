- Home
- Business
- President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan for adopting modern tool ..
President Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan For Adopting Modern Tools To Enhance Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has underscored the need of adopting modern tools and meeting international standards to enhance export of Pakistani manufacturing products to global markets
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has underscored the need of adopting modern tools and meeting international standards to enhance export of Pakistani manufacturing products to global markets.
He was speaking during National Export Training Program organized by the SCCI in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here on Wednesday.
The session was attended by SCCI Vice President Shehyar Khan, executive committee members including Ashfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, TDAP Director Nauman Bashir, Deputy Director Ayaz Muhammad and Assistant Manager Aamir Khan, exporters and students.
Fazal Moqeem urged the government and relevant institutions to provide special grants and patronage to new young entrepreneurs and the business community.
He also highlighted the significance to introduce business-friendly policies and provision of facilities under one window operation to trading community.
TDAP officials also briefed participants about registration in Pakistan Trade Portal, initiatives for enhancement of export to global markets, special grant and incentives for exporters, assistance to business community for participation in international trade exhibitions and steps to increase trade and exports.
Director TDAP also addressed and informed participants about initiatives for enhancement of export to international market. He said that TDAP would formulate a business plan for next year in consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI2 minutes ago
-
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow2 minutes ago
-
Dr Sirohey urges business community to explore African markets13 minutes ago
-
President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan for adopting modern tool ..6 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneurs play vital role in economic uplift: SACM12 minutes ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of CCML by SSIL39 minutes ago
-
Labour Dept announces skill development courses for youth2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Consultation Paper, RTP for public unlisted Companies at PSX2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking Trump plans1 hour ago
-
Per capita income in rural Xizang nears national level in 20242 hours ago
-
Japanese stock index closes higher2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar52 minutes ago