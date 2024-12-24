President SCCI Attends Awareness Session On LWG
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ilram-ul-Haq attended an awareness session on the Leather Working Group (LWG).
The session, arranged by the Departmental Committee on Leather Industry and Leather Working Group, focused on promoting sustainable practices within the leather industry and emphasized the importance of adhering to LWG standards to enhance global market competitiveness.
Key topics included environmental best practices, supply chain transparency, and the benefits of LWG certification for businesses.
President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq highlighted the significance of adopting such standards for the local leather industry and reaffirmed SCCI's commitment to supporting its members in achieving sustainable business practices.
