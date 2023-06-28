Open Menu

President SCCI Calls On Member (Inland Revenue-Policy)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

President SCCI calls on Member (Inland Revenue-Policy)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik called on Member (Inland Revenue – Policy) Afaq Ahmed Qureshi to discuss the issues of industry pertaining to Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

According to SCCI, Member Inland Revenue-Policy Afaq Ahmed Qureshi has assured the President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik that the exporters would be exempt from the application of Section 111 (4A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 that requires submission of Audited Accounts for businesses falling under Final Tax Regime.

President SCCI said that this was a positive development as the export sector had concerns regarding Section 111 (4A) as it is against the spirit of the Presumptive Tax Regime.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afaq Ahmed Sialkot Chamber FBR Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

34 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

3 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled â€˜Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled â€˜Blindâ€™

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

4 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business