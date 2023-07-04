Open Menu

President SCCI Extends Felicitation To The USA On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

President SCCI extends felicitation to the USA on Independence Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and owner of First American Corporation (Pvt) Ltd Abdul Ghafoor Malik extended felicitation to United States of America on the happy occasion of the 247th Independence Day.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday,the President SCCI expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the American government and the people.

President SCCI mentioned that at present, about 80 American companies were directly providing jobs to more than 120,000 Pakistanis in Pakistan.Apart from this, under USAID, work was ongoing on various development programs including providing business support to Pakistani women, eradicating poverty from the country, and rehabilitating flood victims, he added.

More Stories From Business