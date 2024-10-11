President SCCI For Government’s Patronage To Furniture Industry
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Moqeem Khan on Friday said the furniture industry has an important role in economic stability and progress and stressed the need of giving full attention and government patronage to this sector.
He was addressing a reconciliatory meeting of two parallel furniture associations held here at the chamber house.
SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan and vice president Shehryar Khan and business community attached with the furniture industry were present at the meeting.
Fazal Moqeem said the furniture industry is on the decline in K-P and asserted unity and collective efforts to address all issues associated with this important sector. The chamber president asked furniture manufacturers to come up with a comprehensive plan to promote the sector.
Fazal Moqeem assured to take up issues with relevant government departments and will address them amicably.
It is worth mentioning here that SCCI had played a role as a mediator and united furniture associations and exhibitors under the chamber platform and reviewed both reservations regarding holding of furniture expo.
The meeting developed a broader consensus and decided the furniture associations will be part of the upcoming expo in Peshawar and associations will be fully participated by displaying their products in the exhibition. This initiative of the chamber hasn't only to remove apprehensions of people attached to the furniture business to some extent but it will also play an important role in ensuring equal share in business and will give a boost to local industry as well.
On the occasion, furniture associations and exhibitors thanked SCCI office bearers, which had played a major role for building up unity and brotherliness atmosphere and vowed to jointly take initiatives for promotion of furniture industry in the province.
