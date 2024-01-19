President SCCI, RTO Peshawar Discuss Reforms In Tax Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal have agreed to hold an open forum at the Chamber level aiming to resolve the problems of the business community at their doorstep.
According to the details, an important meeting between SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal held at the Regional Tax office, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar Dr Syed Farooq Jamil and Additional Commissioner Audit RTO Peshawar Fazli Malik.
During the meeting, the participants thoroughly discussed reforms in the tax system, reduction in tax rates and holding of an open forum at the Chamber level for immediate resolution of taxpayers' problems.
On this occasion, the SCCI chief expressed his satisfaction with the tax officers for facilitating the business community.
Fuad Ishaq made several suggestions regarding reforms in the tax system, simplifying the tax system and solving the problems faced by the taxpayers, on which the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar Zafar Iqbal and other senior officers fully agreed.
The Chamber president emphasized that the government and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should take effective measures to widen the existing tax base and simplify the tax system. He demanded for provision of facilities and relief to the business community and implementation of business-friendly policies.
Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is facing difficulties in the present situation and stressed that serious measures should be taken to solve their problems.
Later, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal while talking about the recommendations presented by the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and other members of the delegation, assured that the RTO Peshawar will take all possible steps to solve the problems of the business community.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Business
-
China's economic resilience in 20233 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.215,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $8.283 billion for Pakistan in 1st half4 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.34 pc5 hours ago
-
Food group exports grew by 49.84% in first half of FY2023-245 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 202411 hours ago
-
Pakistan achieves record-breaking exports target in 2nd,quarter of FY, 202424 hours ago
-
Finance Minister stresses to lower revenue-expenditure gap24 hours ago
-
Effective reforms essential for promotion of business, investment: Dr Amer1 day ago