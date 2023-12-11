Open Menu

President SCCI, US Envoy Agree To Improve Bilateral Economic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

President SCCI, US envoy agree to improve bilateral economic ties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Shante Moore, U.S Consul General in Peshawar agreed on further improving Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations, besides development of young entrepreneurs, enhancing their abilities and promotion of exports.

Fuad Ishaq invited U.S companies and investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through joint ventures to further cement mutual trade ties between two friendly countries.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a meeting was held between U.S Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore and prominent members of the business community in residence of Ammad Rasheed, Honorary Consul General, Republic of Tunisia.

Ayub Zakori, President of the Industrialists Association Peshawar, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Khan, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Peshawar, representatives and members of the business community were present during the meeting.

Shante Moore on the occasion said they have committed to enhance bilateral U.S-Pak trade relations.

He said close liaison has been established with the business community to resolve issues with mutual consultation.

The US diplomat assured that further steps would be taken to improve the bilateral trade and economic ties between two friendly countries.

Fuad Ishaq in his remarks said prospects are brighter to further strengthen Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the meeting, the SCCI chief and U.S Consul General in Peshawar reviewed the enlargement of trade in KP, development and progress of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, enhancement of locally manufactured products export.

The meeting also exchanged views regarding framing strategy for promotion of young entrepreneurs and provision of loans on low markup rate.

On the occasion, it was agreed that meetings between SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq, U.S Consul General in Peshawar and his teams would be held on the theme.

