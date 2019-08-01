UrduPoint.com
President Urges Pak Envoys-designate For Efforts To Enhance Trade With Portugal, Belgium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:49 PM

President urges Pak envoys-designate for efforts to enhance trade with Portugal, Belgium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for proactive measures to further enhance the quantum of Pakistan's trade with Portugal and Belgium.

During his separate meetings with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Portugal Javed Jalil Khattak and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Belgium Zaheer Aslam Janjua, the president directed them to work for the promotion of tourism, given Pakistan's huge potential in this sector, a President House statement said.

Given the high importance Pakistan attached to its relations with�Portugal and Belgium, the president urged the ambassadors-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations as well as in the context of the European Union in all areas of the mutual interest.

Underscoring the focus of the Pakistan's government on bolstering its exports through value-added products like designer goods and its investment friendly policies, the president directed the ambassadors-designate to work for further expansion of the economic cooperation.

Pakistan has the unique experience of being the only country in the world that has successfully grappled with the menace of terrorism, the president said.

He emphasized that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, desirous of peaceful co-existence, particularly with its neighbours.

He also highlighted that Pakistan sought resolution of all its outstanding disputes with India, including Kashmir, through dialogue.�President Alvi wished the ambassadors-designate a successful stay in their respective countries and hoped that their tenure would bring more vigour and energy to Pakistan's relationship with these countries.

