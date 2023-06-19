UrduPoint.com

President Xi Meets With US Secretary Of State Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

President Xi meets with US Secretary of State Blinken

Chinese President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of People's here on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of People's here on Monday.

During the meeting, President Xi pointed out that the world was developing and the times were changing, and the world needed a generally stable China-US relationship, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He said,"Whether the two countries can find the right way to get along bears on the future and destiny of humanity. Planet Earth is big enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States.

He said the Chinese, like the Americans, were dignified, confident and self-reliant people. "They both have the right to pursue a better life. The common interests of the two countries should be valued, and their respective success is an opportunity instead of a threat to each other.

"The international community is generally concerned about the current state of China-U.S. relations. It does not want to see conflict or confrontation between China and the United States or choose sides between the two countries. It expects the two countries to coexist in peace and have friendly and cooperative relations.

"The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and handle China-US relations properly. In this way, they may contribute to global peace and development, and help make the world, which is changing and turbulent, more stable, certain and constructive." President Xi stressed that the major-country competition did not represent the trend of the times, still less it could solve America's own problems or the challenges facing the world.

"China respects US interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the United States. In the same vein, the United States needs to respect China and must not hurt China's legitimate rights and interests.

Neither side should try to shape the other side by its own will, still less deprive the other side of its legitimate right to development.

"China always hopes to see a sound and steady China-US relationship and believes that the two major countries can overcome various difficulties and find the right way to get along based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation." He called on the US side to adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude, and work with China in the same direction.

President Xi pointed out that the two sides needed to remain committed to the common understandings he and President Biden had reached in Bali, and translate the positive statements into actions so as to stabilize and improve China-US relations.

Secretary Blinken conveyed President Biden's greetings to President Xi.

He said,"President Biden believes that the United States and China have an obligation to responsibly manage their relations. This is in the interest of the United States, China and the world.

"The United States is committed to returning to the agenda set by the two presidents in Bali. The United States stands by the commitments made by President Biden, namely the United States does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China's system, its alliances are not directed at China, it does not support "Taiwan independence", and it does not seek conflict with China.

"The US side looks forward to having high-level engagement with the Chinese side, keeping open lines of communication, responsibly managing differences, and pursuing dialogue, exchanges and cooperation." President Xi asked Secretary Blinken to convey his regards to President Biden.

Wang Yi and Qin Gang, among others, were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

World China Same Independence United States Turkish Lira May Xi Jinping

