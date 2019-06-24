President Xi to hold meetings with world leaders during G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold separate meetings with world leaders during 14th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Osaka, Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Assistant Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday

President Xi will firmly uphold multilateralism during the plenary meetings of this year's summit, he said during a press briefing on the Chinese leader's agenda for this week G20 summit.

The Chinese president will also attend several gatherings including BRICS leaders meeting, China-Russia-India leaders meeting and a small-scale meeting with African country leaders, he added.

Xi will also hold bilateral talks with some country leaders including U.S.President Donald Trump, which was confirmed last Tuesday when the two leaders held a phone call.

TheG20 summit will be held on June 28-29 in the Japanese city of Osaka.

The officials from ministries of Foreign Affaris, Commerce, Finance as well as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) was also present.