KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday.

On November 14, Zelenskyy said that by the end of this year, the Verkhovna Rada (national parliament) should solve the issues with the Constitutional Court and adopt the state budget for 2021, despite the incidence of the coronavirus infection among the parliamentarians.

"Glad to discuss with Kristalina Georgieva our move towards budget adoption, anti-corruption agenda preservation & macroeconomic stability of Ukraine.

Our teams enjoy strong trust & work closely to welcome the IMF mission ASAP," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

In October, the constitutional court overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. The opposition parties said that the court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration. The president's office called the decision unlawful and directed the Cabinet to resume access to the register by bypassing the decision of the court.