President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President Zarai Taraqaiti Bank Limited (ZTBL), Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to goals of the bank

According to a release issued here, KP Governor lauded the role of ADBL in promotion of agriculture sector.

He also appreciated performance of bank to improve production by provide loan to growers.

Meanwhile, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa called on KP Governor and congratulated him assuming new responsibilities.

He also discussed with Governor ongoing developmental work on various development projects under CDA.

