Press Release from Business Wire: Wipro Limited

EAST BRUNSWICK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center tv (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States.

BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA), and Equity sports Partners. BCTV is supported by a best-in-class team of technology partners, including Cisco and Wipro VisionEDGE, and is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionize the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences.

"Wipro VisionEDGE and BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and out-of-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement," said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services, Wipro Limited."Bowling centers boast highly engaged audiences and offer unique experiences. We are thrilled to leverage our dynamic, omni-channel solution powered by VisionEDGE to maximize content synchronization, on-screen layered content, targeted distribution, advertising revenue opportunities, and operational efficiency." BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution's centralized, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities in coordination with Cisco's simple, flexible, and secure networking products.

Each bowling center will have BCTV screens deployed across the center, designed to surround the consumer and create engagement throughout the duration of their visits. The BCTV network will be distributed across 1,000 bowling centers in the U.S.

"The collaboration between Cisco and Wipro was an obvious choice for us, given their world-class products, solutions, and support. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, this partnership is set to reshape the bowling center experience for tens of millions of consumers across the BCTV network of centers by ushering in a new era of audience engagement and immersive experiences," said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman, BCTV.

John Harbuck, President, Strike Ten Entertainment, said, "This marks a transformative milestone for the bowling industry. Technological advances have continually propelled the sport in new and exciting directions. Bowling centers hold a unique superpower- the shared experiences of millions of bowling consumers in our centers. BCTV will further enhance these experiences by delivering engaging and relevant content that will be refreshed daily and in real time." Ken Martin, General Manager and Dir. of Global Sales, Sports and Entertainment Solutions Group at Cisco,said, "Cisco is proud to partner with Wipro, BCTV, Strike Ten and the BPAA. Leveraging the power and flexibility of the network, in conjunction with VisionEDGE, BCTV will be able to deliver content in new and innovative ways. These technologies are a perfect fit to bring greater customer engagement to the bowling experience."