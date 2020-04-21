UrduPoint.com
Pressure On Oil Market Will Remain Until May, When OPEC+ Starts Cuts - Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Pressure on the oil market will remain until May, when OPEC+ states start to reduce oil production and the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be gradually lifted, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"The oil market is now very volatile due to a sharp drop in demand associated with measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, gradual overfilling of storage facilities and uncertain timing of the global economic recovery. Market pressure will remain until the OPEC+ agreement begins in May, production by countries outside the agreement will begin to reduce and restrictive measures eased," he said.

OPEC+ countries are closely monitoring the situation on the oil market, and if necessary, have the ability to respond, Novak added.

