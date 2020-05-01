PREVIEW - New OPEC+ Deal on Oil Cuts Enters Into Force on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A new agreement curtailing oil production of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries will officially enter into force on Friday and is expected to bring some long-sought stability to the energy market, which has been rocked by falling demand and price wars between oil producing countries.

The OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from a wider G20 group of nations such as the US, Brazil and Canada, reached what many have called a historic agreement on April 12.

The deal envisages a reduction in oil production by the OPEC+ group by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months starting on May 1, and possibly up to 15 million bpd with the G20 nations taken into account.

After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million bpd for six months, until December 31. Starting in January of next year, the output will be reduced by 5.8 million bpd until April 2022.

Initially, the OPEC+ countries were expected to prolong the oil cuts agreement and introduce new caps at a meeting in March. But the group has not managed to reach consensus on how to respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has drastically reduced air traffic worldwide, shut down production and forced many to work from home, driving demand for jet fuel and gasoline down.

By April, it was clear the even if the OPEC+ group manages to agree on the new cuts, that would not be enough to support the ailing oil prices. Output was significantly exceeding demand and only cuts by a larger group of producers would have proved effective.

Ultimately, the United States, Canada and Brazil - which usually stay out of OPEC+ agreements - have also vowed to slash output. On Thursday, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy also announced plans to voluntarily adjust the country's crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day in June and almost 135,000 bpd in the second half of 2020.

But despite a worldwide effort to rescue the oil prices, the market has reacted modestly to the April agreement, while last week the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell into negative territory for the first time in history. Many experts believe that the oil prices will remain at a lackluster level throughout the next three months, however by the end of 2020, the situation on the market is likely to stabilize.

According to the International Energy Agency, oil supply deficit may occur in the second half of this year as a result of a new oil curtailment agreement, and that may help to bring the market back to normal conditions.