UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - Russian Presidential Decree On Ruble Payments For Gas Goes Into Effect On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Russian Presidential Decree on Ruble Payments for Gas Goes Into Effect on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Russian presidential decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles is set to go into effect on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on Thursday, stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles. This only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports and does not mean that some of the clients may end up without gas tomorrow. A source has told Sputnik, that the company has to receive first payments for some contracts in rubles in the second half of April and in May

Last week, the president tasked the government and the national energy giant Gazprom with arranging a switch of gas payments to rubles with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine by the end of March.

The move has already provoked criticism and confusion in the West, with various countries objecting and claiming it would be a breach of existing contracts. The G7 countries have already refused Russia's demand, as the German economy minister said earlier in the week.

Experts from the Moscow-based think tank Institute for Energy and Finance (FIEF) have explained, however, that the decree would allow for uninterrupted transit without breach of sanctions or existing contracts, as it requires Gazprom's clients to switch to making payments through Gazprombank, which would take their euros, exchange them to rubles at the Moscow Exchange and deposit money at rubles accounts.

Gas prices in Europe have grown in the last days of March, following the increasing geopolitical risks.

After having rebuffed Moscow's initiative, Europe, which receives roughly 40% of its gas from Russia, is currently discussing ways to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian gas through other suppliers.

Brussels is also currently working with Washington to ensure that US liquefied natural gas exported to Europe is the least carbon-intensive possible, as the issue becomes even more important than before.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal have already urged the European Commission to put a cap on gas prices in the two countries at 30 Euros ($33) per megawatt-hour (MWh), which they expect to significantly reduce electricity bills.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington German Company Vladimir Putin Spain Portugal Tank Money March April May Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

2 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

2 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.