PRGMEA asks TDAP to continue Pakistan Pavilion in US mega textile show

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association,expressing its serious concern over the discontinuation of Pakistan Pavilion at MAGIC Show inthe United States, has asked the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to continue itsprevious practice of adding this premier textile exhibition in TDAP Exhibitions Calendar.In a letter written to TDAP Chief Executive Arif Ahmed Khan, PRGMEA (NZ) ChairmanSohail A.

Sheikh observed that Pakistani value-added textile exporters have keen interest in thismost comprehensive fashion marketplace of the U.S but they cannot afford it due to its highparticipation cost.

He said that there is huge potential for the export of Pakistani-made garments,fashion fabrics, home textile fabrics, finished products, and accessories in the US market.

"IfTDAP continues to offer subsidized booth in the Pakistan pavilion at MAGIC Show, manyPakistani companies will be able to target the lucrative US textile import industry and bring largeamount of foreign exchange in Pakistan," he suggested.Sohail A.

Sheikh observed that the �Sourcing at MAGIC' is the most comprehensive fashionmarketplace in the U.S., showcasing Women's and Men's Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, andSourcing resources from around the world.

In the letter, he said that MAGIC fuels the businessof fashion by helping facilitate connections between buyers and brands with outstanding serviceslike retail concierge and matchmaking programs, bridging relationships and strengtheningconnections.

Additionally, retailers and buyers have opportunities to learn, network, and conductbusiness with new and returning exhibiting brands, he added.