PRGMEA hails EU, Commerce Ministry on GSP Plus extension

Appreciating the role of Commerce Ministry, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday welcomed European Union decision to retain the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan for another two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Appreciating the role of Commerce Ministry, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday welcomed European Union decision to retain the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan for another two years.

Talking to media men here, PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar however stressed the need for an aggressive marketing plan to exploit this huge opportunity of enhancing exports to EU countries.

"The apparel sector appreciates the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and the whole team of Commerce Ministry," he added.

Ijaz Khokhar mentioned that International Trade (INTA) Committee of EU Parliament had extended Generalized System of Preferences-Plus (GSP-Plus) status for Pakistan, enabling the country to continue to enjoy preferential duties on exports for the next two years. While this facility had been available to Pakistan since January 2014, its continuation was an award for Pakistan's progress in enacting new laws and developing new institutions for implementation of 27 core conventions of GSP-Plus, especially the National Action Plan for human rights.

He said that in view of the outcome of 3rd Biennial Review of GSP so far, the PRGMEA would like to commend the efforts of the government especially the commerce ministry, which coordinated with other ministries, Federal and provincial departments to formulate policies and laws so that 27 conventions related to GSP Plus could be fully implemented.

He said that Pakistan's exports to the European Union had enhanced from 4.

538 billion Euros since the grant of GSP Plus in 2014 to 7.492 billion Euros in 2019, registering an increase of 65 per cent.

PRGMEA Coordinator said that renewal of GSP-Plus status for another two years was a golden opportunity which Pakistani exporters could exploit and make most out of it in order to meet export targets. He said that value-added textile sector had been the main driver of the economy for the last 50 years in terms of foreign Currency earnings and jobs creation. There was no alternative industry or service sector other than textile that had the potential to benefit the economy with foreign currency earnings and new jobs creation, he maintained.

"We have not made any marketing plan before and after having the GSP facility. Now we have to chalk out a clear roadmap to increase our share under GSP facility," he said and asserted that a close consultation with stakeholders needed to determine issues being confronted by the industry and then to suggest measures to ensure its viability and competitiveness in the international market.

Ijaz Khokhar also stressed the need for enhancing the product lines of Pakistan's exports and for that purpose some incentives should also be announced by the government for the motivation of exporters.

"Currently the garment sector has a limited product line for export market due to non-availability of the latest fabric locally. Foreign buyers demanding new garments based on G3, G4 and Technical fabric material. We need to offer more diversified products to take benefit from the GSP Plus," he said.