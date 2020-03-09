UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRGMEA Hails EU, Commerce Ministry On GSP Plus Extension

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

PRGMEA hails EU, Commerce Ministry on GSP Plus extension

Appreciating the role of Commerce Ministry, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday welcomed European Union decision to retain the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan for another two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Appreciating the role of Commerce Ministry, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Monday welcomed European Union decision to retain the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan for another two years.

Talking to media men here, PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar however stressed the need for an aggressive marketing plan to exploit this huge opportunity of enhancing exports to EU countries.

"The apparel sector appreciates the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and the whole team of Commerce Ministry," he added.

Ijaz Khokhar mentioned that International Trade (INTA) Committee of EU Parliament had extended Generalized System of Preferences-Plus (GSP-Plus) status for Pakistan, enabling the country to continue to enjoy preferential duties on exports for the next two years. While this facility had been available to Pakistan since January 2014, its continuation was an award for Pakistan's progress in enacting new laws and developing new institutions for implementation of 27 core conventions of GSP-Plus, especially the National Action Plan for human rights.

He said that in view of the outcome of 3rd Biennial Review of GSP so far, the PRGMEA would like to commend the efforts of the government especially the commerce ministry, which coordinated with other ministries, Federal and provincial departments to formulate policies and laws so that 27 conventions related to GSP Plus could be fully implemented.

He said that Pakistan's exports to the European Union had enhanced from 4.

538 billion Euros since the grant of GSP Plus in 2014 to 7.492 billion Euros in 2019, registering an increase of 65 per cent.

PRGMEA Coordinator said that renewal of GSP-Plus status for another two years was a golden opportunity which Pakistani exporters could exploit and make most out of it in order to meet export targets. He said that value-added textile sector had been the main driver of the economy for the last 50 years in terms of foreign Currency earnings and jobs creation. There was no alternative industry or service sector other than textile that had the potential to benefit the economy with foreign currency earnings and new jobs creation, he maintained.

"We have not made any marketing plan before and after having the GSP facility. Now we have to chalk out a clear roadmap to increase our share under GSP facility," he said and asserted that a close consultation with stakeholders needed to determine issues being confronted by the industry and then to suggest measures to ensure its viability and competitiveness in the international market.

Ijaz Khokhar also stressed the need for enhancing the product lines of Pakistan's exports and for that purpose some incentives should also be announced by the government for the motivation of exporters.

"Currently the garment sector has a limited product line for export market due to non-availability of the latest fabric locally. Foreign buyers demanding new garments based on G3, G4 and Technical fabric material. We need to offer more diversified products to take benefit from the GSP Plus," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Parliament European Union Driver Progress Inta January 2019 Gold Market Commerce Textile Media From Government Industry Share Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Ex-rival Booker endorses Biden ahead of crucial De ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh to conduct remaining papers of ..

2 minutes ago

White House not restricting activities due to viru ..

2 minutes ago

US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Sanc ..

2 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversar ..

6 minutes ago

Mountaineer Shabbir Sadpara among Sakardu bus acci ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.