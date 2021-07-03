PRGMEA, PMG discuss Amazon advantages

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) delegation headed by its Chairman (North Zone) Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh here Saturday met with Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza and other officials of Pakistan Post to get maximum advantages as the Amazon (a biggest online shopping hub) formally added Pakistan to its sellers list.

PRGMEA delegation was comprised former Association's chairmen, executive committee members- Muhammad Naseer Malik, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Mubashar Naseer Butt, Syed Emad Raza, Sheikh Furrukh Iqbal and Muhammad Saadat Ullah.

Briefing the delegation, the PMG Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza said that since Amazon opened up its platform to Pakistani sellers. The platform offered retailers the opportunity to sell their products directly to buyers and mass production opportunities. The move would help promote more businesses and online buyers would now have access to Pakistani brands as they would be able to reach all major markets through Amazon, he mentioned.

Khawaja Imran Raza said that Pakistan Post also established Amazon Facilitation Centre to facilitate garments manufacturers-cum-exporters on behalf of Pakistan government to sell different items and commodities like garments products etc. worldwide using Amazon's state-of-the-art international logistics capabilities. He added that Pakistan Post was fully prepared to take advantage of the opportunity provided by Amazon, asserting that Pakistan Post was all set to transport sellers' consignments from their doorstep to different Amazon warehouses in the world.

Pakistan Post would provide more efficient services and ensure on time shipment at competitive and concessional rates, Raza assured.

The PMG said that e-commerce was the best opportunity especially after COVID-19 pandemic; the scope of online selling and buying was going on rapidly. The advantage was that your logistics sales cost would become much less and seller's products would be sent to the requisite destination instantly.

On this occasion, Abeed Iqbal Sheikh said that just weeks after Amazon opened up its platform to Pakistani sellers, Pakistan Post Office had been formally authorized as the delivery partner of global e-commerce giant. This was being seen as a massive achievement for Pakistan's e-commerce sector as Pakistani products would now be available to millions of consumers globally. This great move would lead to favorable outcomes for the youth as well as small and medium enterprises to sell on the Amazon platform. This would add Pakistan sellers into the international market.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Post for introducing new initiatives and setting up Amazon facilitation centres in major cities of the province. He hoped that Pakistani sellers selling on Amazon would impact the economy in a positive manner. This was because unlike before, where Pakistan sellers used to sell through third parties, they would now be able to sell directly. This would help boost the economy and create more job opportunities. Hence, entrepreneurs would have a greater customer base, he concluded