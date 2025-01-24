PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association North Zone (PRGMEA-NZ) Chairman Dr. Ayyaz Uddin Friday called for taking urgent measures to strengthen Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards across Pakistan's industrial and business sectors.

Addressing a seminar organised by the PRGMEA here, he highlighted the importance of workers’ safety and sustainable business practices, as the association has outlined key focus areas to enhance the nation’s OHS framework.

Dr. Ayyaz Uddin said that the garment exporters have outlined key focus areas to enhance the nation’s OHS framework, including the demand for a central database for OHS professionals, akin to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), to ensure standardized registration and certification.

The PRGMEA proposes establishing a national database of certified and registered electricians to ensure all industrial and business entities employ qualified professionals. This measure will mitigate workplace hazards associated with electrical installations and maintenance.

"We recommend introducing both generic and industry-specific OHS training modules via the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Tailored programmes will equip workers with essential safety knowledge and industry-oriented skills. These programmes should be made available to not only the compliance departments but also to the HR departments of businesses," he added.

Dr. Ayyaz Uddin said that PRGMEA also suggests implementing incentive programs for businesses that proactively adopt OHS measures. Incentives could include tax benefits, reduced insurance premiums, or recognition programs to encourage compliance and continuous improvement.

To build a culture of safety from the ground up, PRGMEA recommends the inclusion of specialized OHS modules in degree programs across all educational institutions. These modules will prepare future professionals with a strong foundation in workplace safety and hazard prevention.

He stated that workers’ safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it is a moral obligation and a strategic necessity for sustainable industrial growth. "Through these initiatives, we aim to promote a safer, more productive workforce while aligning with international safety standards."

Another priority sector highlighted is the revision of driving license testing criteria to align with UAE or UK standards. PRGMEA proposes the establishment of a DVLA-style department to ensure safety and carbon emissions control through MOT regulations, refresher programs for drivers, and the creation of safe driving clubs for both commercial and domestic drivers. Safety for all road users—drivers, vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists—should be ensured by integrating these measures into educational programs. Furthermore, vehicle and driver registration, along with licensing and fitness certification, should be consolidated into a national database, with ongoing research supported by 30 leading universities in Pakistan.

PRGMEA’s demand for a comprehensive OHS framework highlights our commitment to advancing Pakistan’s industrial landscape in line with global best practices. The association urges stakeholders, including government bodies, educational institutions, and industry leaders, to collaborate and prioritize OHS for a safer, more sustainable future.