Price Cap on Russian Oil Corresponds to Current Prices, Russia Unaffected - Putin

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The price cap for Russian oil proposed by the West corresponds to current prices and does not affect Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The proposed cap corresponds to the prices at which we sell today. In this sense, this decision does not affect us in any way.

To be honest, it is not important for us," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

There will be no losses for Russia after the introduction of the price cap under any circumstances, and Russia will not sell oil to unfriendly countries that set a price cap for it, Putin said.

Specific steps to respond to the oil price cap will be outlined in a decree in the coming days, he said.