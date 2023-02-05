Price Cap on Russian-Origin Petroleum Products to Enter Into Force on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The European Union's ban on Russian refined petroleum products, including diesel and fuel oil, will go into effect on Sunday in an attempt to deprive Moscow of revenues from energy exports.

In December, the EU imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil, and along with the Group of Seven and Australia, agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on oil.

On Friday, the EU agreed to the European Commission's proposal of a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil.