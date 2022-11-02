Price Cap Will Allow Russia to Sell More Oil, Invest in Industry - Ex-US Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) G7 plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil will allow Moscow to sell more supply in the global market and invest more in its energy industry, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

The Biden administration has been developing an international price cap coalition on Russian oil in an attempt to limit the Kremlin's revenue from energy exports. Details on the prospective price cap are not expected until after the November 8 US midterm elections, media reported on Friday.

"The price cap I think brings some stability, allows the Russians to sell more oil to those who haven't boycotted, (and) it allows them to invest," former Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton said.

However, long-term Sitton wondered if the world will be as reliant on Russia for oil.

"Do the Russians sell 11 to 12 million barrels of oil a day into the rest of the world. Is that a future scenario? It's getting harder and harder to see that that's a reality because they've had to curtail production, they're missing all those revenues," Sitton said. "I don't believe they can be investing in their facilities at the rate they used to."

Russia's oil industry could probably weather another six months to a year under restrictions from the West, but anything beyond may cause serious changes, Sitton said.

"This goes on for another year or two, then you're gonna have real problems, real infrastructure problems to lose that much product," Sitton said. "It's hard to say right now, though, there's so much disruption.

There's no question it's going to be different, we'll see how much."

A possible plan to redirect the Russian gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines through Turkey would bring stability to Europe's supply but Turkey and other countries in the region may begin to think whether that's in their long term interest, Sitton said.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the idea that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

"The Europeans in general, and certainly a lot of that region outside of Europe is so highly dependent on Russian natural gas... so will this bring stability to gas supply? For sure. No question it's going to do that," Sitton said. "The question is whether or not that's in their long term interest."

Time will tell how countries respond to a possible transit of Russian gas through Turkey, Sitton said.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging worldwide as the global economy rebooted after the pandemic. The growth increased after the European Union and other Western states imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas, disrupting supply chains amid surging demand. A price cap on Russian seaborne oil, suggested by the G7 and expected to be implemented in December, and the decision by OPEC+ to curb production also strained the already tense global energy situation.