UrduPoint.com

Price Ceilings Could Harm Energy Markets, Fraught With Crisis - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Price Ceilings Could Harm Energy Markets, Fraught With Crisis - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The global energy industry is suffering from irresponsible politicized decisions, including in what concerns price ceilings, and the situation risks developing into a crisis, Yury Sentyurin, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Last year, economic relations were artificially made dependent on geopolitics through irresponsible politically motivated decisions, the use of essentially anti-market mechanisms and restrictions, and the language of ultimatums," Sentyurin said.

He added that, as a result, the state of global energy is currently characterized as difficult, with the risk of developing into a crisis.

Sentyurin emphasized that "the endless manipulations around the oil price ceiling are obviously destructive" and have a negative impact on the investment climate, while the recent OPEC+ oil production cuts are "pre-emptive measures aimed at balancing supply and demand, preventing a collapse in prices for 'black gold' and market destabilization."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Gold Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

5 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

6 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

7 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

8 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

8 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.