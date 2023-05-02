UrduPoint.com

Price For Russian Gas For Moldova To Drop From $673 To $661 In May - Moldovagaz

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The purchasing price for Russian gas for Moldova will preliminary amount to $660.76 per thousand cubic meters in May, which is $12 less than in April, CEO of the Moldovagaz company Vadim Ceban said on Tuesday.

In April, Chisinau was buying Russian for $673 per thousand cubic meters.

"In May, the purchase price of natural gas supplied by PJSC Gazprom to the Republic of Moldova, taking into account the calorific value, will be $660.76 per thousand cubic meters," Cheban said on Telegram.

He also noted that all the Russian gas will be sent to satisfy demand of the Tiraspoltransgaz company.

Moldova is under a state of emergency, declared in part due to the energy crisis amid gas shortages and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources.

In December 2022, Chisinau returned to purchasing electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES (located in Transnistria), owned by Russian company Inter RAO, with which it had previously suspended commercial relations.

In October 2021, Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to extend the contract for gas supplies to Moldova provided that the Moldovagaz debt was audited in 2022. Gazprom said that it had reserved the right to completely stop gas deliveries to the republic, due to the violation by Moldovagaz of payment obligations and deadlines for signing a debt settlement deal.

