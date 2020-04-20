UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:38 PM

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below $14 for Barrel for 1st Time in 21 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The price for WTI oil futures for delivery in May has fallen bellow $14 for barrel for the first time since March 1999, trading data showed on Monday.

As of 1.10 p.m. Moscow time (10:10 GMT), the price for WTI May futures was falling by 25.

62 percent to $13.59 for barrel, which is the lowest level since March 1999.

At the same time, the price for Brent oil futures for delivery in May is falling by 3.85 percent to $27 for barrel, and the price for WTI futures for delivery in June is decreasing by 8.67 percent to $22.86 for barrel.

