Price For WTI Oil Falls Below $19 Per Barrel For First Time Since January 2002

Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

Price for WTI Oil Falls Below $19 Per Barrel for First Time Since January 2002

The price for WTI oil has fallen below $19 per barrel for the first time since January 31, 2002, trading data showed on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The price for WTI oil has fallen below $19 per barrel for the first time since January 31, 2002, trading data showed on Friday.

As of 10.06 a.m. Moscow time (07:06 GMT), the price for WTI futures for delivery in May was falling by 4.

28 percent to $19.02 per barrel, while mere minutes earlier it was down to $18.96 per barrel.

At the same time, the price for Brent oil futures for delivery in June was up by 0.86 percent to $28.07 per barrel.

