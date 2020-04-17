Price For WTI Oil Falls Below $19 Per Barrel For First Time Since January 2002
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:58 PM
The price for WTI oil has fallen below $19 per barrel for the first time since January 31, 2002, trading data showed on Friday.
As of 10.06 a.m. Moscow time (07:06 GMT), the price for WTI futures for delivery in May was falling by 4.
28 percent to $19.02 per barrel, while mere minutes earlier it was down to $18.96 per barrel.
At the same time, the price for Brent oil futures for delivery in June was up by 0.86 percent to $28.07 per barrel.