Price for WTI Oil Rises by Over 5% to $27.34 for Barrel - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Global oil prices continued to rise on Friday morning with the price for WTI oil having risen by 5.25 percent to $27.34 for a barrel, the trading data showed.

As of 04:32 GMT, the price for Brent oil has increased by 3.44 percent to $ 29.45 for a barrel.

Both prices are recovering from lows unseen since the early 2000s reached on Wednesday.