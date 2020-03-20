UrduPoint.com
Price For WTI Oil Rises By Over 5% To $27.34 For Barrel - Trading Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Price for WTI Oil Rises by Over 5% to $27.34 for Barrel - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Global oil prices continued to rise on Friday morning with the price for WTI oil having risen by 5.25 percent to $27.34 for a barrel, the trading data showed.

As of 04:32 GMT, the price for Brent oil has increased by 3.44 percent to $ 29.45 for a barrel.

Both prices are recovering from lows unseen since the early 2000s reached on Wednesday.

More Stories From Business

