UrduPoint.com

Price Growth In Tokyo Hits 40-Year High In December - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Price Growth in Tokyo Hits 40-Year High in December - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Consumer prices in Tokyo in December increased by 4% year-on-year for the first time in more than 40 years, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the interior ministry cited by the NHK broadcaster, vegetable oil rose in price by 32.5%, soft drinks by 15.6%, imported meat by 13.1%, chocolate by 9.2%, milk by 8.6%. Gas prices increased by 36.2% compared to December 2021, and electricity prices went up by 26%.

According to preliminary data, price growth in Tokyo last year was 2.2%. Such rates are observed for the first time in 30 years since 1992, except for the price growth in 2014, which was caused by an increased consumption tax.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on companies to raise wages to help the Japanese economic recovery.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted inflation to spike globally. The situation was further exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Electricity Ukraine Oil Tokyo Price December Gas Media

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.