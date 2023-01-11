Price Growth in Tokyo Hits 40-Year High in December - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Consumer prices in Tokyo in December increased by 4% year-on-year for the first time in more than 40 years, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the interior ministry cited by the NHK broadcaster, vegetable oil rose in price by 32.5%, soft drinks by 15.6%, imported meat by 13.1%, chocolate by 9.2%, milk by 8.6%. Gas prices increased by 36.2% compared to December 2021, and electricity prices went up by 26%.

According to preliminary data, price growth in Tokyo last year was 2.2%. Such rates are observed for the first time in 30 years since 1992, except for the price growth in 2014, which was caused by an increased consumption tax.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on companies to raise wages to help the Japanese economic recovery.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted inflation to spike globally. The situation was further exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis.