UrduPoint.com

Price Hikes And Shortages Didn't Stop US Shoppers In October

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Price hikes and shortages didn't stop US shoppers in October

Sales remained brisk at American businesses last month, despite shortages of some goods and a wave of inflation that has pushed prices higher, government data released Tuesday showed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Sales remained brisk at American businesses last month, despite shortages of some goods and a wave of inflation that has pushed prices higher, government data released Tuesday showed.

Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, the Commerce Department reported, the biggest month-on-month jump since March and above expectations.

A range of businesses propelled the indicator measuring the shopping habits of consumers in the world's largest economy, and likely reflected at least in part a rush to buy ahead of the holidays, according to analysts.

Auto dealers saw sales rise 1.8 percent as cars remain scarce and pricy due to the worldwide shortage of crucial semiconductors, while gas station sales climbed 3.9 percent amid rising energy prices as global economies recover, the data showed.

The report indicates the resilience of American consumers as they head into the holiday shopping season with inflation rising at its fastest rate in more than three decades, and supply chain snarls making some popular items potentially difficult to obtain.

"An improving Covid situation, easing supply constraints in the auto sector and an early start to holiday shopping all boosted purchases last month," Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said.

However, business at the bars and restaurants that were hardest hit by last year's pandemic restrictions was flat last month. Sales at health and personal care stores and clothing retailers declined by less than one percent.

Nonstore retailers, such as e-commerce platforms, saw sales gain four percent, while electronics and appliance stores reported a 3.8 percent increase.

Sales at building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers rose 2.8 percent, while at department stores, they increased 2.2 percent.

While the University of Michigan last week reported that its consumer sentiment index had dropped to a 10-year low, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the retail sales data show "what people do is much more important than what they say.""We expect a blockbuster holiday season as people make up for lost time and begin to run down some of the $2.5 trillion in accumulated excess savings since the pandemic began," he predicted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage World Business Holidays Buy Oxford March October Gas Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

EU Commission Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 ..

EU Commission Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 Suspension by German Regulato ..

57 seconds ago
 UNICEF supporting Pakistan to expand Kangaroo Moth ..

UNICEF supporting Pakistan to expand Kangaroo Mother Care facilities

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister to inaugurate 'Track, Trace' system ..

Prime Minister to inaugurate 'Track, Trace' system for sugar sector

1 minute ago
 Govt establishes 19 model shelter homes, eight new ..

Govt establishes 19 model shelter homes, eight new planned

1 minute ago
 AJK LA Speaker inaugurates 16-day campaign "violen ..

AJK LA Speaker inaugurates 16-day campaign "violence against women" in AJK

4 minutes ago
 EDGE and L3Harris sign agreement to localise WESCA ..

EDGE and L3Harris sign agreement to localise WESCAM MX electro-optical/infrared ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.