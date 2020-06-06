Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retails at Rs. 975

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab has increased the price of a 20 kg bag of flour by Rs 50. In different parts of the city, a 20 kg bag is being sold at Rs. 975.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020)

This is the second time that price of flour has gone up in the last 10 days. Ten days ago, a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 805.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association said that the increase in the price of flour was due to poor policies of the Punjab food Department. If the government wants to reduce the price of flour, then wheat quota should be provided as currently wheat is too expensive while flour is too cheap.

It may be mentioned here that on the 29th of last month, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association had increased the price of flour by Rs 125, making a 20 kg bag of flour sell for Rs. 925.