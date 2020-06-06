UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Of 20kg Flour Increased By Rs 50, Now Retails At Rs. 975

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:59 PM

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retails at Rs. 975

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab has increased the price of a 20 kg bag of flour by Rs 50. In different parts of the city, a 20 kg bag is being sold at Rs. 975.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Zone increased the price of flour, the reports said here on Saturday.

According to details, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab has increased the price of a 20 kg bag of flour by Rs 50. In different parts of the city, a 20 kg bag is being sold at Rs. 975.

This is the second time that price of flour has gone up in the last 10 days. Ten days ago, a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 805.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association said that the increase in the price of flour was due to poor policies of the Punjab food Department. If the government wants to reduce the price of flour, then wheat quota should be provided as currently wheat is too expensive while flour is too cheap.

It may be mentioned here that on the 29th of last month, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association had increased the price of flour by Rs 125, making a 20 kg bag of flour sell for Rs. 925.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab Price May Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

15 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

18 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

20 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

21 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

22 minutes ago

OIC Delivers COVID-19 Medical Emergency Assistance ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.